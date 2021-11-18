Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,223,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,666 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.15% of Columbia Financial worth $21,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLBK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 178.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 90,255 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,731,000 after acquiring an additional 81,709 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Columbia Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $865,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $616,000. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.52.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Columbia Financial had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $66.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Financial Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

