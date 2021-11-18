Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.16% of UDR worth $22,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UDR. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in UDR during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR stock opened at $56.32 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.11 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.74.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.97.

In related news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $543,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,460.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $3,116,900. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

