Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $17.87 Million Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.15% of Lincoln National worth $17,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,843,000 after purchasing an additional 410,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,584,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,827,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,668,000 after purchasing an additional 168,613 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 8.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,414,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,737,000 after purchasing an additional 192,932 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,587,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,352 shares of company stock worth $27,359,947 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNC opened at $72.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.24 and its 200 day moving average is $67.77.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

