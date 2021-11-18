Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $18.16 Million Stock Holdings in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 827,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771,259 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.95% of G1 Therapeutics worth $18,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 14.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 59,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.68.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.66% and a negative net margin of 316.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

