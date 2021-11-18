Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $18.73 Million Holdings in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,658,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,492 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 6.14% of Drive Shack worth $18,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,653,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,012 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the 1st quarter worth about $1,090,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 144,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 114,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of DS stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83. Drive Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $4.02.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.37 million during the quarter.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun.

