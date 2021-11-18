Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $19.83 Million Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.15% of Hasbro worth $19,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1,169.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 440.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 30,595 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2,427.5% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 84,211 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at about $1,547,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 20.2% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

In other news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $100.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.05. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.05 and a 12-month high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

