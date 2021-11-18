Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $20.58 Million Stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 290,125 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.66% of Renewable Energy Group worth $20,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,003,000 after buying an additional 10,628 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,022 shares of company stock worth $521,154. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $49.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.55. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

