Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $23.38 Million Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,690 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.16% of Masco worth $23,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Masco by 267.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 627.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.21.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock opened at $68.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.35. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Masco’s payout ratio is 51.37%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

