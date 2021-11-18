Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $24.75 Million Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,567,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482,004 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.96% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $24,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 341.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $126,000.

FOLD opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $120,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samantha Prout sold 5,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $55,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,190 and have sold 166,246 shares valued at $1,884,857. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

