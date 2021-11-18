Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stake in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 7.72% of Utah Medical Products worth $23,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Utah Medical Products in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 512.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 17,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 63,807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Utah Medical Products stock opened at $110.57 on Thursday. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $112.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.64. The company has a market cap of $403.14 million, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $88,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,837.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $87,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $176,470. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

