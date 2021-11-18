Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,090 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.18% of Iron Mountain worth $22,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 282.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

NYSE IRM opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average is $44.75.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 112.27%.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,414 shares of company stock worth $1,528,313. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

