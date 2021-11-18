Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,870 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.16% of LKQ worth $22,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 38.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

LKQ stock opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.62. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.