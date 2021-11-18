Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.23% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $19,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 191.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HII. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.43.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $186.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.36 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.34%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.