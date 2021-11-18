Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New Investment in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 583,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.35% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $19.42 on Thursday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.38.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

