Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 4,907 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.76% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $20,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 410.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,562,000 after buying an additional 317,853 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1,174.3% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after buying an additional 82,821 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1,200.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,233,000 after buying an additional 75,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after buying an additional 68,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 131.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after buying an additional 62,695 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $198.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.69. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $129.12 and a 12-month high of $248.09.

