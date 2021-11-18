Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 57,976 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,248,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 57,976 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.15% of TETRA Technologies worth $22,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTI stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $397.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 3.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, VP Richard D. O’brien sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TETRA Technologies Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

