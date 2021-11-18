Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,685 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.17% of Lamb Weston worth $19,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LW opened at $58.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.26.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.71%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

In other news, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

