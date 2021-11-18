Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,084 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.92% of Stepan worth $24,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Stepan in the 2nd quarter valued at $663,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 419.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 15,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan alerts:

In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $115,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

SCL stock opened at $122.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.71. Stepan has a twelve month low of $109.08 and a twelve month high of $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.14.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $602.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.63 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.83%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.