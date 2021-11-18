Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 11,291 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,291 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.16% of Quanta Services worth $19,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,039,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 154.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,222,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,716,000 after acquiring an additional 742,281 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 452.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,583,000 after acquiring an additional 538,698 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,990,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 117.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,346,000 after acquiring an additional 407,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $118.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.02. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.30%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

