Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,200 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.60% of Murphy USA worth $20,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,021,000 after purchasing an additional 307,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,723,000 after purchasing an additional 180,904 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 18,863.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 154,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,613,000 after purchasing an additional 153,737 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 717.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 152,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,299,000 after purchasing an additional 133,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,405,000 after purchasing an additional 123,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total value of $119,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA stock opened at $175.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.47 and a 1 year high of $184.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.11.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

