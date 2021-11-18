Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 12,363 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,363 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.16% of BorgWarner worth $19,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 611,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,371,000 after acquiring an additional 54,047 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 140,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 82,515 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 123,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,252,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,415,000 after acquiring an additional 316,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWA stock opened at $47.97 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.26 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.12%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

