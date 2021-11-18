Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 163,445 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,445 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.46% of Open Lending worth $24,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Open Lending by 464.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,281 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its position in Open Lending by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,889,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,928,000 after acquiring an additional 162,320 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPRO opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.05. Open Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 0.28.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 68.37%. The firm had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $5,907,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles D. Jehl bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $99,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 856,876 shares of company stock valued at $30,400,354 over the last three months. 25.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPRO. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.82.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

