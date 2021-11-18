Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,080 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.32% of Lumentum worth $19,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LITE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lumentum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,145,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,132,000 after buying an additional 31,526 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Lumentum by 41.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,056,000 after buying an additional 1,230,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,057,000 after buying an additional 25,747 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Lumentum by 30.6% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,009,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,771,000 after buying an additional 236,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter worth about $79,327,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $91.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.74. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $856,526.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $481,297.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,943 shares of company stock worth $5,583,135 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.06.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

