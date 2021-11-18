Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,490 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.16% of Alliant Energy worth $22,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 86,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 14.7% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,695,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,536,000 after acquiring an additional 40,892 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,147,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,128,000 after purchasing an additional 199,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT opened at $56.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average of $57.84. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Guggenheim lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

