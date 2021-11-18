Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 41,697 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,590,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,697 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.14% of Lumen Technologies worth $21,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,700,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,721,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,120,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,284,000 after purchasing an additional 471,678 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,966,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,874,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,782,000 after acquiring an additional 206,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -140.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

