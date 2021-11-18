Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 44,506 Shares of CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,658,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,506 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CM Life Sciences II were worth $22,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the 2nd quarter valued at $658,000.

Get CM Life Sciences II alerts:

Shares of CMIIU stock opened at $11.22 on Thursday. CM Life Sciences II Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23.

CM Life Sciences II Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for CM Life Sciences II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Life Sciences II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.