Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329,637 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.15% of Principal Financial Group worth $24,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 15.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG opened at $71.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $72.93.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.58%.

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.30.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

