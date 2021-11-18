Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) PT Raised to $20.00

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PRMW. TheStreet raised shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average is $16.93. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $20.12.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $242,804.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,315,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 104,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $1,979,706.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,945 shares of company stock worth $8,467,725 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Primo Water by 229.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Primo Water by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

