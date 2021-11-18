Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PGR. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of PGR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.72. 2,661,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,017. The stock has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.06. Progressive has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Progressive will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,321. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 9,732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

