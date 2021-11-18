Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Lowered to $81.00 at Barclays

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PGR. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $90.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.06. Progressive has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,022 shares of company stock worth $4,907,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

