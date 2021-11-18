Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 149.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,498 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Progyny were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the second quarter worth about $307,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Progyny by 36.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,380,000 after purchasing an additional 83,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Progyny by 187.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,187,000 after purchasing an additional 996,896 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 79.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 149,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Progyny by 30,869.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 331,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 330,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $2,858,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 63,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $3,291,750.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 696,255 shares of company stock worth $40,474,071. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

PGNY opened at $62.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.14 and its 200-day moving average is $57.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.39 and a beta of 1.69. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.