Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.510-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $507 million-$514 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.14 million.Progyny also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $62.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.66. Progyny has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.39 and a beta of 1.69.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGNY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.33.

In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 63,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $3,291,750.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 696,255 shares of company stock valued at $40,474,071 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Progyny stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of Progyny worth $40,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

