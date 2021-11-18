Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.510-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $507 million-$514 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.14 million.Progyny also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.
NASDAQ PGNY opened at $62.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.66. Progyny has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.39 and a beta of 1.69.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 63,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $3,291,750.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 696,255 shares of company stock valued at $40,474,071 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Progyny stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of Progyny worth $40,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
