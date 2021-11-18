Project Inverse (XIV) Price Reaches $0.0140 on Major Exchanges

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $516,684.60 and approximately $297,540.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00069406 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00070629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00092679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,003.51 or 1.00803876 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.62 or 0.07111751 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 65,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,026,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

