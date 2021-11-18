Project TXA Tops 1-Day Volume of $231,324.00 (TXA)

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Project TXA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.33 or 0.00005712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Project TXA has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Project TXA has a market capitalization of $8.56 million and $231,324.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00068227 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00069239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00090133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,112.56 or 0.99638912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,048.15 or 0.06940888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Project TXA Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

