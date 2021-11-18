Prometeus (PROM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $282.17 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $282.17 million and approximately $10.28 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for about $17.15 or 0.00028760 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00047462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.23 or 0.00225053 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010948 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

PROM is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

