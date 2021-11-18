Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXDX. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $1,079,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $9,587,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $55,354,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,025,000. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $38.34 on Thursday. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $39.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). Analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.