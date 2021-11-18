ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,362 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.13% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSO. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter worth $27,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter worth $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter worth $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 20.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter worth $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SSO opened at $142.13 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $143.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.45.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

