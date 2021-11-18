Prosperity Planning Inc. Buys 898 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

VUG stock opened at $322.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $236.05 and a 12-month high of $323.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $305.63 and a 200-day moving average of $292.90.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

