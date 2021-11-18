Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,815 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of Prothena worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 106.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 60.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 171.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Prothena alerts:

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $1,385,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $571,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,000 shares of company stock worth $3,564,250 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRTA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital began coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $56.50 on Thursday. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.74.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.