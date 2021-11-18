Prudential Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 40,742 Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1,063.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.30.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $85.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.33 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.