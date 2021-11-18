Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of Gibraltar Industries worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 334.0% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 722,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,113,000 after buying an additional 555,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 104.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,741,000 after buying an additional 105,209 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 10.2% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 663,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,699,000 after buying an additional 61,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,768,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,241,000 after buying an additional 60,525 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 26.4% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 271,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,744,000 after purchasing an additional 56,861 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $73.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.84. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 1.02. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.28 and a twelve month high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

