Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,235 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.24% of The RMR Group worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The RMR Group by 219.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in The RMR Group during the second quarter worth about $203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 271.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The RMR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $47.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.70.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 89.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The RMR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

