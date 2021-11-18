Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of GATX worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in GATX in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in GATX by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in GATX by 736.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 22,943 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in GATX in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,040,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in GATX by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter.

GATX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.49.

GATX opened at $101.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.32. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $77.67 and a 52-week high of $106.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. GATX had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.94%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

