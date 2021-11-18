Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 342.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,455 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 10.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 692,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,811,000 after buying an additional 12,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 582.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 129,672 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $62.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $62.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.44 and a 200 day moving average of $43.03.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Gregory L. Waters purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.59.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

