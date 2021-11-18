Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,391 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Allegheny Technologies worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 105,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 53,674 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Shares of ATI opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATI shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegheny Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.