Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.90 Million Holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,011 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,830 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.54% of First Financial worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in First Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $500,000. Stadium Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 511,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Financial by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in First Financial by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of THFF stock opened at $44.51 on Thursday. First Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $36.56 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $572.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.79.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. First Financial had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $47.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

