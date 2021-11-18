Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.93 Million Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,971 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of SM Energy worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 34.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $550,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $460,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently -0.41%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.89.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

