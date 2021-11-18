Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.99 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,592,000 after purchasing an additional 366,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,967,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,941,000 after purchasing an additional 102,256 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,109,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,542,000 after acquiring an additional 682,522 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,582,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,224,000 after acquiring an additional 54,628 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,491,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,730,000 after buying an additional 866,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO opened at $317.16 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $251.38 and a twelve month high of $339.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

