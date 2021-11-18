Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,283 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Brady worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Brady by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,761,000 after buying an additional 497,399 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Brady by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 881,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,418,000 after purchasing an additional 247,713 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brady by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 836,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,905,000 after purchasing an additional 236,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Brady by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,367,000 after purchasing an additional 204,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brady by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,141,000 after purchasing an additional 174,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $53.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.86. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.71 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

