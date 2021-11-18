Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 2,178.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 136.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tata Motors in the first quarter worth about $267,000. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

TTM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE TTM opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average is $23.46. Tata Motors Limited has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 2.03.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.